Teen facing felony charges after warning about drugs
A 17-year-old Rome resident was in jail on felony drug charges Tuesday after reportedly staying in a room he hadn't paid for at the Courtyard by Marriott on West Third Street.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Gregory Ladell Jackson, 17, of 235 Ashland Park Blvd., was found in a room that was supposed to be unoccupied on the third floor of the hotel in downtown Rome.
He gave the manager and police a false name and several different accounts about meeting an unnamed friend who had already paid for the room, but none panned out.
He also told the officer he had no illegal substances — after being warned that if any were found at the jail "it goes from a misdemeanor to a felony." A search at the jail turned up four Ecstasy pills along with several others, including one with a Batman logo imprinted on it.
Jackson is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and crossing a guard line with contraband. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of obstruction, criminal trespass and theft of service.