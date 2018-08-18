Teen facing drug charges
An 18-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly having marijuana along with digital scales and sandwich bags on him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jarius Ahmir Young, of 220 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. at 1201 Turner McCall Blvd. by Rome police. He is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
In addition to finding the marijuana and related items for its sale, Young had a loaded revolver on him.
He was in jail Saturday pending $10,100 bond.