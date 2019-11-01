A 17-year-old man faces a couple of felony charges after allegedly taking an ATV and other items from a garage at a home on Warren Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Chandler Brown of 4 Harbour Road is alleged to have gone onto property near Richard Russell Airport on August 25 and took the all terrain vehicle along with a gas can and a battery charger.
He is charged with felony burglary and exploitation of an elder for entering the property owner's garage and taking the items while simultaneously causing mental anguish to the property owner.