Teen charged with making false statements to police
A Rome teenager is charged with a felony for making false statements to police regarding an altercation earlier this month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Meagan Breely Drought, 19, of 66 Lyons Drive, is accused of telling police that she only knew a certain individual from an altercation with her at a local school. Police later learned that Drought was an ex-girlfriend of the person believed to be involved in the altercation on Sept. 3.
The suspect had stabbed someone during the altercation and fled before police arrived. Drought's statements to police slowed the apprehension of the suspect and concealed his involvement with the incident.
Drought is also facing a misdemeanor stalking charge. She was released from jail Thursday after posting $5,700 bond.
Doug Walker, associate editor