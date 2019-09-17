Teen charged in fracas at Model High School

A 17-year-old Garden Lakes boy was in jail Tuesday night after he reportedly caused a disturbance at Model High School.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on the grounds of the school at 3252 Calhoun Road. The teen attempted to bite and hit the arresting officer and bit a male teacher, tearing his pants.
The boy is charged with the misdemeanors simple assault; simple battery on a teacher; obstruction of an officer; and disrupting a public school. Bond is set at a total of $3,900.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
