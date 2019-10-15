A Taylorsville driver is facing a more serious charge after police reportedly saw him talking on his phone in violation of Georgia's hands-free law.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Alton Bennett, 26, of 100 Brandon Farm Road, was additionally charged Monday with felony fleeing police in connection with an Oct. 10 traffic incident.
Bennett was driving on Reynolds Bend Road at Ga. 293 when he fled from a traffic stop initiated for violation of the hands-free law. He drove off at speeds over 80 mph, went down a private drive and crossed an open field into a wood line. The vehicle crashed into a fence and he ran off.
Bennett was identified by his abandoned cell phone and arrested Friday on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, failing to maintain a single lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving on a suspended license and obstructing officers.
A CO2-propelled air gun resembling a large-caliber handgun was found under the driver's seat of the vehicle and officers determined Bennett was on parole.