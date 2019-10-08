Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers seized over 28 grams of methamphetamine from a hotel room off Martha Berry Boulevard during an investigation Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dante Rishad Edmondson, 28, of 4 Pebble Bend Court, faces multiple felony charges following his arrest Monday night.
Metro task force officers seized the meth along with undisclosed amounts of heroin, marijuana and ecstasy pills. The officers also seized digital scales.
Edmondson also fought officers attempting to serve a series of probation warrants, causing bruises and lacerations to a pair of officers.
He is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, obstruction of officers, four probation violations along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
