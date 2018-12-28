William Henry Creamer

William Henry Creamer

An investigation by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force led to drug charges for a Rome man.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

William Henry Creamer, 40, of 2306 Alabama Road, sold a quantity of cocaine to a cooperating witness in late July at a Redmond Circle address. He also sold cocaine to a cooperating witness in August at a Lavender Drive location.

Creamer is charged with two counts each of felony possession of cocaine and two counts each of felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. 

Comments disabled.