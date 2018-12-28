An investigation by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force led to drug charges for a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Henry Creamer, 40, of 2306 Alabama Road, sold a quantity of cocaine to a cooperating witness in late July at a Redmond Circle address. He also sold cocaine to a cooperating witness in August at a Lavender Drive location.
Creamer is charged with two counts each of felony possession of cocaine and two counts each of felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.