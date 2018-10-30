Members of the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force filed additional charges against a Floyd County man Tuesday for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a cooperating witness.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Antwaine Renardus Grayson, 42, of 23 Shadowood Circle, Silver Creek, was originally arrested Sept. 7 on other drug related charges. The new charges stem from allegations that he sold an undisclosed amount of meth to a cooperating witness at the Grayson residence on Aug. 31.
Grayson, who is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, now faces a total of eight felony drug-related charges as well as a parole violation.