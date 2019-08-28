Three Floyd County residents are facing drug charges after the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at a Callier Forest apartment.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Byron Lavoy Garrett, 53, of 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. G9; Charlotte Irene House, 31, of 5 E. 19th St.; and Maggie Leann Harris, 24, of 3 Lionel Court, were arrested Wednesday afternoon at the apartment.
A search warrant turned up marijuana, methamphetamine, digital scales and numerous glass pipes. The scales had meth residue.
Each is charged with felony possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools to commit a crime. They also have misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Garrett was released on bond. House and Harris were being held Wednesday night with no bond set.