You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Tallapoosa man arrested with gun awaiting transfer to Carroll County

  • Updated
Steven Michael Stroup

Steven Michael Stroup

 (anonymous)

Bond was set Saturday for a Tallapoosa man arrested in Rome but he was still being held in jail for two other jurisdictions.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Steven Michael Stroup, 27, of 320 McDonald St. in Tallapoosa, was arrested late Friday on Chateau Drive after he was caught with a revolver and a pipe containing marijuana residue.

Stroup's bond was set at $5,700 on charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.

He was being held on unspecified charges for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Tallapoosa Police Department.

Comments disabled.