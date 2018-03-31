Tallapoosa man arrested with gun awaiting transfer to Carroll County
Bond was set Saturday for a Tallapoosa man arrested in Rome but he was still being held in jail for two other jurisdictions.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Steven Michael Stroup, 27, of 320 McDonald St. in Tallapoosa, was arrested late Friday on Chateau Drive after he was caught with a revolver and a pipe containing marijuana residue.
Stroup's bond was set at $5,700 on charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.
He was being held on unspecified charges for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Tallapoosa Police Department.