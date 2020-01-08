Two people were taken to Floyd Medical Center after a crash at the intersection on Shorter Avenue and Alma Road around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic in both directions was detoured around the scene for over an hour.
According to Rome police Sgt. Brandon Pledger:
A 1985 American Motors Jeep was traveling westbound on Shorter Avenue when a black 2001 Honda Civic was exiting Little Caesars Pizza.
The Honda came into oncoming traffic and hit the Jeep, which flipped over twice before coming to rest.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital. The names of the drivers and their conditions were unavailable Wednesday night.
The investigation was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.