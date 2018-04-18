Tag light violation leads to felony drug arrest
Police found marijuana and pills in a woman’s car after she was stopped for a tag light violation Tuesday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Madeleine Margareet Sharp, 19, of 9 Canterbury Place, was stopped by Rome police on Martha Berry Boulevard around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police reported they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found the drug as well as Xanax pills during a search of the vehicle.
Sharp, who was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday morning was charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and the tag light violation.