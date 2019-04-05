A Rome man faces a single felony charge after an assault on Maple Street early Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Roosevelt Whatley, 76, of 1310 Dean St., is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana after an assault against a woman.
Police report the victim suffered bruising to the neck and cheek during the assault around 2:30 Friday morning. When police arrived they found a smoking device with synthetic marijuana residue.
In addition to the felony drug charge, Whatley was also charged with misdemeanors for battery and possession of drug related objects.