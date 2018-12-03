A Kingston woman was arrested on a warrant Sunday after police responded to a call about a possible burglary in progress.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome police reports:
Alisha Suzanne McCullough, 43, of 4411 Kingston Highway, was arrested at the Central Plaza shopping center by investigating a possible burglary on Coral Avenue.
A man saw McCullough approaching a home asking a neighbor if the property needed to be cleaned. During the questioning of McCullough, it was discovered that she had an active warrant out of Alabama.
McCullough is charged with felony fugitive from justice.