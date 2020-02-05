Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.