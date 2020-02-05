A Rome man driving on a suspended license was stopped by Floyd County police had suspected methamphetamine and digital scales.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Cody Lee Higgins, 37, of 11 Vann Drive, was stopped near the intersection of Georgia Highway 20 and Vann Drive around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police searched Higgins and found him with suspected meth, a glass smoking device and digital scales.
He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors for driving on a suspended license and possession of drug related objects.