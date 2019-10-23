The Georgia State Patrol has concluded its investigation into a fatal wreck that claimed the lives of a 72-year-old Rome native and a 17-year-old Adairsville High School student.
Samuel Jefferson "Jeff" Davis, 72, was laid to rest Saturday in Dalton, where he had moved in 1980. His wife, Mary Davis, is still struggling to recover from the Oct. 17 crash that happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Hall Station Road in Bartow County.
Mary Davis was listed in critical condition Wednesday at Erlanger in Chattanooga, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The couple was reportedly headed home from a Northwestern Mutual Insurance event at Barnsley Gardens when their Nissan Rogue was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jordan Towns, 17, of Adairsville. The funeral for the high school senior was held Tuesday.
On Wednesday, GSP Trooper Jonathon Mason said the investigation into the wreck was closed.
Mason said Towns was southbound on Hall Station Road when his Tahoe ran off the side of the road. He over-corrected and went into the northbound lane, striking the Davises' Rogue head-on.
"There was nothing immediately apparent in the vehicle to determine why he ran off the road," Mason noted. "It could have been any of a hundred different reasons."
Towns was alone in his vehicle; Mary Davis was driving the Rogue and Jeff Davis was her only passenger.