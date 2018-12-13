An additional theft charge was filed against a current inmate at the Floyd County Jail Wednesday who was arrested initially on Dec. 4 for meth possession.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Catherine Marie Reed, 44, 418 Foster Manning Road, stole a Chevrolet Tahoe and $500 worth of items from a victim’s house on Maple Road on Nov. 22.
Reed is being charged with felony theft by taking. Reed was previously arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects on Dec. 4 along with five others.