A Summerville woman was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Alexis Terrisha England, 33, of 817 Smith Rail Road, Summerville, was arrested on Saturday at 711 Martha Berry Highway and charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

England was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving while license suspended, open container violation, and distracted driving. She remained in jail Saturday night without bond.

