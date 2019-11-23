A Summerville woman was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alexis Terrisha England, 33, of 817 Smith Rail Road, Summerville, was arrested on Saturday at 711 Martha Berry Highway and charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
England was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving while license suspended, open container violation, and distracted driving. She remained in jail Saturday night without bond.