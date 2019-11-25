A Summerville woman told police she had marijuana and at least one Adderall pill in her car when she was pulled over Saturday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Alexis Terrisha England, 33, of 817 Smith Rail Road, Summerville, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as well as misdemeanor open container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, distracted driving and driving with a suspended license.
A Rome police officer stopped England for using her cell phone while driving near the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and West 10th street. When the officer asked her if she had any drugs in the car, she admitted to having marijuana and Adderall in her car. The officer also found a marijuana grinder and rolling papers that were in a Crown Royal bag.
She also admitted that she was unsure if her license was "good" or not, and the officer found that it had been suspended for a July DUI.
She remained in jail on Monday with a bond of $7900.