Summerville man jailed on drug charges after flagging officer down
A Summerville man remained in jail Wednesday pending a $5,700 bond after he was arrested on drug charges stemming from the discovery of marijuana and cocaine on him by a Floyd County officer who he had flagged down to report his vehicle stolen, reports stated.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Gene Antonio Moses, 38, of 215 State St., Summerville, was arrested late Monday night and charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Around 11:35 p.m., the officer was flagged down by Moses at the intersection of North Avenue and North Broad Street. He told the officer that when had gone inside the Hi-Tec gas station on the corner, the man he was giving a ride to took his father’s 2006 Chrysler Sebring.
The officer noticed Moses to be nervous, and his pupils were dilated. Moses consented to a search of his person for weapons, leading the officer to finding a crumpled paper towel with a bag of marijuana and a bag of cocaine. The of-ficer took him into custody, but Moses claimed the jacket was just given to him and the drugs were not his.