Jail deputies were able to save a woman's life who attempted suicide while awaiting booking at the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Anthony Cromer:
On Tuesday, around 1 p.m. the woman who had recently been arrested had been held in a cell for close observation after jail deputies noted a display of hostility and potentially self-harming behaviors when brought to the jail.
"A medical staff member who had been assisting with cell-checks on the inmate stopped by the cell to check on her again and discovered her attempting to hang herself," Cromer said in an email. "She immediately notified a booking deputy and together they were able to cut a tightly cinched noose away from her neck, which she had fashioned from her clothing."
The woman who had already turned blue from the lack of oxygen was revived, given medical treatment and remains in stable condition, Cromer said.
Jail officials did not disclose the name of the woman.
“This is just one of many examples of the outstanding job done day in and day out by our amazing medical staff and jail officers, who are truly committed to their professions," Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said in the release.
He said they continue to work to educate jail staff in first aid and CPR as well as suicide awareness.