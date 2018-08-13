Student arrested after cursing teacher, principal
A Rome High student is charged with felony terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to shoot a teacher in class Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
JaCorian TyJuan Heath, 17, of 149 East Thirteenth Street was drawing on his arm in a class when he was instructed by the teacher to stop. That's when he threatened to shoot the teacher. Heath is accused of later cursing Principal Eric Holland before he was detained by an officer.
Heath is also charged with a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.
The teenager was detained overnight at the Floyd County Jail without bond.