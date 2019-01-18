Three vehicles were reportedly broken into on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning and reports at the 911-center show the thefts happened on adjoining streets.
According to Rome police reports:
At 7 a.m. Rome police responded to a call on Kentucky Avenue where a victim stated she had left her vehicle unlocked in her driveway. When she came out to her car the next morning she found several items had been taken from her glove box including an phone adapter.
A complainant on Laporte Street stated on Thursday around 8 a.m. they found their vehicle had been broken into with a wallet containing the victim’s driver’s license, cash and several gift cards had been taken.
One road over on Highlands Avenue a couple discovered their two vehicles had been broken into as well. They stated one vehicle had been parked in the driveway and another in front of their home however she was unsure if the doors were locked. Her wife had left in the other vehicle before it was discovered the vehicles had been broken into, the complainant stated both vehicles looked like they had been ransacked. The complainant first thought the vehicle had just been left a mess until she said an elderly woman walking her dog returned her pocket book she had found on East Ninth Street. The only things missing from the vehicles were $15 and the pocket book.