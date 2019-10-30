A 40 year-old Stone Mountain woman turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail Wednesday morning on a conspiracy to commit a felony charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicole Elena Edwards of 624 Longbow Court, conspired with inmates through phone calls, messages and emails to arrange a contraband drop containing 98.9 grams of marijuana and 29.6 grams of suspected methamphetamines. The drop took place on Oct 16 at the Rome/Floyd Recycle Center.
Edwards remained in jail Wednesday morning with a bond of $16,700.