Rome Police arrested a Rome couple on multiple charges after an investigation at their home early Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cody Benjamin Sewell, 31 and Siera Blake Sewell, 27, both of 1124 Oakland Ave. in Rome, were arrested at their home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers recovered three stolen weapons, including a Rick Island Armory 1911 pistol, an AK 47 and a Rossi pistol.
Police also recovered a quantity of drugs during the investigation and have charged Cody and Siera Sewell with felonies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony.
Cody Sewell was also charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Siera Sewell was charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and simple battery.