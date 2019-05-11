A Rome man faces multiple charges related to the theft of checks from mail boxes in the Rome area going back to last November.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Perry Lee Barnes Jr., 36, of 46 Lull Road, who was picked up from Bartow County faces one felony count of third degree forgery for possession of two checks that were taken from the mail of a local trucking company last year. The two checks were valued at more than $5,200.
Barnes also has four misdemeanor counts of fourth degree forgery for possession of checks that were valued at more than $2,100, and two counts of misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property for possession of stolen checks valued at more than $200.
Barnes is also being held on undisclosed charges for authorities in Whitfield County.