A Stockbridge man brought from the Henry County Jail to face drug charges in Rome was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Donald Lee White, 35, of 1586 Flat Rock Road in Stockbridge, was tak-en into custody on a warrant Saturday by Floyd County Sheriff's depu-ties.
White is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, inmate pos-sessing contraband, attempt to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.