Donald Lee White

A Stockbridge man brought from the Henry County Jail to face drug charges in Rome was in jail without bond Sunday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Donald Lee White, 35, of 1586 Flat Rock Road in Stockbridge, was tak-en into custody on a warrant Saturday by Floyd County Sheriff's depu-ties.

White is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, inmate pos-sessing contraband, attempt to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

