Clinical psychologist Dr. Marlyne israelian testified Wednesday that she is very confident in her conclusion that accused murder suspect Timothy Tyrone Foster suffered from "mild" intellectual disabilities.
Under cross-examination from Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon, Israelian said that while she had not spoken with Foster directly, she had adequate and sufficient information from court and school records upon which to base her conclusion.
"But I could be wrong," Israelian said.
Israelian spent a day and a half on the witness stand in Floyd County Superior Court during a motion hearing on behalf of Foster's defense team.
A trio of attorneys from the Georgia Capital Defenders Program are seeking to bar the state from once again seeking the death penalty for Foster for the 1986 murder of Queen Madge White.
The case was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 based on the prosecution's striking of all potential black jurors from the original jury trial.
Salmon asked Israelian if, during her research prior to testifying in Rome this week, she had read the transcript of a 1999 civil trial that found Foster competent and still subject to the death penalty. The Atlanta psychologist said she had not.
Salmon asked Israelian if her opinion relative to Foster was based on limited information, to which the psychologist replied, "It was adequate."
At one point earlier in the hearing, Judge Billy Sparks reminded attorneys that this is a motion hearing and not a trial to determine Foster's competency at this time.
Salmon also took Israelian to task for "jumping to a conclusion" that there had probably been more marijuana in Foster's house as a child than food. He referenced her testimony attacking others who had examined Foster for basing opinions based on their "gut feeling".
Finally, Salmon tendered an opinion from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta that attacked Israelian's credibility in a previous case where she had testified.
The 11th Circuit's 2014 opinion in Jones vs. Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison Warden read, "We've accepted a state court's findings that an expert is not credible when that expert fails to seek out and and consider all possible evidence."