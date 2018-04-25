Specialized GSP unit probing fatal 411 wreck
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is continuing to examine a fatal wreck on U.S. 411 Tuesday morning to determine if charges will be filed.
According to Trooper Richard Holman, of the Cartersville GSP post:
Donna Misti Kirkland, 44, of Rome, died in the wreck, after the 2011 Kia Soul she was driving was struck head on by a 2015 Dodge Ram being driven by Martina Nanette Couey, 41, of Cartersville, around 7:30 a.m.
Kirkland’s death was confirmed on the scene, and Couey was initially entrapped but emergency first responders were able to get her out of the truck. Couey was alert on the scene before being taken to Floyd Medical Center. Hospital spokesman Dan Bevels said her name was not in their patient system Wednesday afternoon.
Couey had been driving westbound on U.S. 411 in Bartow County when the truck hydroplaned and went across the median. Kirkland and Kenneth Nathaniel Ritchie, 36, of Rome, who was driving a 2017 Ford F-350, were traveling eastbound.
Couey’s truck then began to rotate into the eastbound lanes before striking the tail end of Ritchie’s truck, which sustained slight damage. The Dodge then continued in the eastbound lanes and struck the Kia, which was run off the shoulder of Ga. 20 eastbound. The Dodge tumbled into trees off the side of the road as well.
It was raining at the time of the wreck and Couey had been traveling slightly downhill, contributing to the truck sliding more.