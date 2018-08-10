South Rome man charged with child molestation
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on two counts of felony child molestation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Ray Dill, 24, 0f 3 N. Blanche Ave., was arrested on Walnut Avenue in Lindale Friday after molesting a female under the age of 16, touching her private parts with the intent to arouse his own sexual desires.
The warrant for Dill's arrest indicates the crimes occurred between May and August at a location in East Rome.