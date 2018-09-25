South Floyd resident charged with aggravated child molestation
A Reeceburg Road resident is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond facing charges of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy and one count of aggravated stalking.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chandler Eugene Reece, 61, of 2717 Reeceburg Road, is accused of committing the offenses over a period of time from January of 2007 through February of 2018.
Investigator Ojilvia Lom with the Floyd County Police alleges that Reece performed acts of a sexually explicit nature against at least two victims.
Rome man arrested on charge of violating conditional bond
Floyd County Police have arrested a Rome man on a felony aggravated stalking charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daryl James Lloyd, 67, of 115 Vann's Valley Road, was picked up Tuesday afternoon at his home after violating a bond agreement by attempting to make contact with another man.
Lloyd is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.