South Carolina man charged with auto theft
Authorities have charged a South Carolina man with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle involving a car that was taken from a Lindale woman in May.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Edwin Keolalani Kalama Jr., 28, of Greenwood, South Carolina, was picked up from the Greenwood County Jail in South Carolina and returned to Rome to face the local charges Friday.
The victim told authorities someone had taken her Acura from her residence back on May 17. Five days later, Kalama was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it was stopped by a South Carolina State Trooper.
Initial reports taken by local police in May listed Kalama as a suspect.
Kalama is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.