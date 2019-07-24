The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at 100 Chambers St., where they charged half a dozen Rome residents with reportedly possessing methamphetamine along with other drugs.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Christian Daniel Walker, 36, of 17 Villa Road, had methamphetamine, Xanax and hydrocodone. He told police he was a first lieutenant in the Ghostface gang and gang-related documents were found in the house. Walker also had a hydrocodone pill in his pocket when he was being booked at the Floyd County jail.
Walker is charged with felony possession of a schedule II and IV substance, methamphetamine, participating in criminal gang activity and crossing the guard line with an illegal substance.
William David Welch, 55, of 100 Chambers St., had methamphetamine and flexeril tablets. Welch also had several scales, smoking devices, plastic bags intended for drug sales and three handguns in his house. Welch is a convicted felon and one of the firearms had the serial number scratched out.
Welch is charged with is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of meth with intent to distribute and criminal use of an artifact with an altered identification mark. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a drug related object. Welch had an active warrant out of Etowah County, Alabama, and so was also charged with fugitive from justice.
Lori Ann Willenius, 55, of 100 Chambers St., was found to be in possession of meth, scales, smoking devices, flexeril tablets and plastic bags intended for drug sales.
Willenius is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a dangerous drug and misdemeanor charge of possession of a drug related object.
Carrie Allen Hunter, 38, of 100 Chambers St., was found with methamphetamine and Xanax tablets. She is charged with felony possession of meth and schedule IV substance.
Kimberly Kay Edwards, 54, of 100 Chambers St., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Lastly, Jennifer Renee Koenig, 37, of 14 College Park Drive, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.