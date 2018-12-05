A group of area residents were arrested a Rockmart Road address Tuesday evening, each on multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Arrested were Charles Clinton Lumpkin, 61, of 4607 Rockmart Road; Regina Sheryl Brock, 50, Robert Derek Brock, 28, and Stacey Mitchell Gardner, 51, all of 74 Preacher Smith Road; Brian Eugene Walters, 33, of 121 Reeceburg Road; Catherine Marie Reed, 44, 418 Roster Manning Road, were all arrested at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday at Lumpkin’s residence.
Each individual is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. Additionally, Lumpkin is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Walters is additionally charged with felony crossing the guard line with drugs.