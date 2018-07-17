Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
The driver of a Toyota truck died Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Kingston Highway that also resulted in serious injuries to two passengers.
According to the Floyd County Police Department:
The investigation into the wreck continued Tuesday night, hours after the wreck happened around noon on Kingston Highway near Mizpah United Methodist Church. The two passengers in the truck were in serious condition.
The names of those in the wreck were not released by Tuesday night as officials tried to contact family members.