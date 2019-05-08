GADSDEN, Ala. — A hike in the gorge below Noccalula Falls turned tragic Tuesday evening when an 18-year-old from Georgia slipped on a rock and fell into the creek.
Emergency calls went out at 6:46 p.m., according to Gadsden Fire Chief Stephen Carroll.
Two Gadsden police officers were first to find the girl — a half-mile to three-quarters of a mile below the falls — and began CPR. Carroll said firefighters relieved them and CPR efforts continued for more than an hour.
“They did the best they could,” the chief said. “It just wasn’t successful.”
Etowah County Coroner London Pearce identified the deceased as Lacey Alexis Head of Silver Creek.
People who had been part of the group visiting the falls with her did not want to talk about the incident, other than to say this:
“She was the best person there could be. She was always kind to everyone,” a crying girl said. “She was my best friend.”
Carroll said multiple calls came in about the incident, reporting the girl in the water. He said they heard different accounts about how that happened.
He said a group, all from the Rome, Georgia, area were hiking in the gorge. They were in a part of the gorge where there is a sort of island of rocks, he said, and they were skipping from rock to rock when the girl apparently slipped and fell in the creek.
He said she was found downstream from where she went into the water. Two other people were stranded on a rock and had to be rescued as well.
Carroll said it was hard for responders to find them.
“It’s treacherous in the gorge,” he said. “There are no points of reference. There’s no easy way to get in from either side” to bring someone assistance.
Carroll said they had to bring the girl’s body out on the side of the creek opposite where responders came into the gorge, and did a technical recovery to get her up and across — an operation that took about an hour.
“Our hearts and our thoughts go out to the family and to the friends that were with this young lady,” Parks and Recreation Director Jen Weathington said.