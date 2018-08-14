Silver Creek woman facing assault, obstruction charges
A Silver Creek woman accused of threatening an 83-year-old and fighting with police was in jail Tuesday pending a $3,500 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Holly Jena Farr, 55, of 5 Woodview Court in Silver Creek, was arrested about 1 a.m. Tuesday as she was screaming in the face of an elderly woman "in a highly aggressive manner" and waving her hand toward the victim in a way that made her fear physical harm.
Police said they could hear the confrontation from outside the residence as they approached.
After Farr was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault, she pulled her hands out of the handcuffs and actively resisted efforts to restrain her. She also tried to kick an officer.
Farr was additionally charged with misdemeanor obstruction and felony obstruction of law enforcement officers.