Silver Creek woman charged with felony shoplifting
A Floyd County woman is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after a serious shoplifting incident at the Walmart on U.S.411 East.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Brooke Laney, 30, of 32 Woodberry Drive, Silver Creek, took over $1,000 worth of merchandise Thursday night and then resisted officers who had been called to the store.
When she was taken into custody she scuffled with two officers. While being booked at the jail, deputies recovered seven Klonopin pills resulting in additional charges
Laney is charged with felonies for shoplifting and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanors obstruction and drugs not in an original container.