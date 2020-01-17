A Silver Creek woman who was originally pulled over for not wearing her seat belt, found herself behind bars on multiple drug charges on Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail records and Rome police records:
Jaclyn Ann Highfield Tant, 35, of 48 Woodberry Drive in Silver Creek, was leaving Rome Food and Beverage when police saw her driving without a seat belt. When she was pulled over, the officer said he recognized her from a warrant.
When he ran her information, he found a warrant for her arrest from the Floyd County Sheriff's office. She was placed under arrest for multiple drug possession charges, along with the sale of drugs and the intent to distribute.
Tant remained in Floyd County Jail Thursday without bond.