Silver Creek resident charged with obstruction of officers and cruelty to children
A woman who apparently opted to shove a law enforcement officer in the presence of young children now faces a couple of felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Nicole Qualls, 30, of 797 Preacher Smith Road, was at a home on Avenue E in Lindale Thursday night. Police were conducting an investigation at the location and Qualls apparently shoved an officer multiple times. The altercation took place in front of two children and one of them became vocally upset, screaming and crying as the woman cursed the officer during the confrontation.
Qualls, who is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, was charged with felonies for obstruction of law enforcement and two counts of cruelty to children along with a misdemeanor for simple battery on a police officer.