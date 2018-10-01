Silver Creek pair arrested on drug charges
Two Silver Creek residents are facing multiple drug charges, including possession of heroin.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Jessica Louise Ruth, 28, and Larry Joe Ayers Jr., 48, of 142 Ellis Road, were arrested at 7:19 p.m. Sunday at their residence. Officers found them with heroin, suspected methamphetamine residue and a glass pipe.
Both Ruth and Ayers are charged with one count of felony possession of heroin and one count of possession of meth. Both are additionally charged with misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.
Ayers was released from jail on bond Monday.
Ruth is also charged with obstructing an officer and there was a warrant for her arrest for failing to appear for a July court date. She remained in jail Monday night with bonds set at $3,115 on the warrant and $10,100 on the other charges.