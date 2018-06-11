Silver Creek man sentenced on drug trafficking, firearms charges
A 63-year-old Silver Creek man was banned from Floyd County and sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison on methamphetamine trafficking and firearms charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports, Billy Joe Jarrell was arrested in June 2015 with about 67 grams of methamphetamine and at least one stolen firearm when police stopped the vehicle he was in near Martha Berry Highway and Hennon Drive.
Jarrell pleaded guilty to methamphetamine trafficking, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges in Floyd County Superior Court on Monday.
Judge Jack Niedrach sentenced Jarrell to 30 years and a $200,000 fine. Of that 30 year sentence Jarrell is to serve 12 and a half years in prison, according to Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson.
The county imposed prison term essentially mirrors his federal prison sentence on firearms charges.
In November 2017, he was sentenced to a 151 month prison sentence on federal gun charges. Both sentences will run concurrently.
A 63-year-old Silver Creek man was banned from Floyd County and sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison on methamphetamine trafficking and firearms charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports, Billy Joe Jarrell was arrested in June 2015 with about 67 grams of methamphetamine and at least one stolen firearm when police stopped the vehicle he was in near Martha Berry Highway and Hennon Drive.
Jarrell pleaded guilty to methamphetamine trafficking, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges in Floyd County Superior Court on Monday.
Judge Jack Niedrach sentenced Jarrell to 30 years and a $200,000 fine. Of that 30 year sentence Jarrell is to serve 12 and a half years in prison, according to Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson.
The county imposed prison term essentially mirrors his federal prison sentence on firearms charges.
In November 2017, he was sentenced to a 151 month prison sentence on federal gun charges. Both sentences will run concurrently.