Silver Creek man jailed on multiple drug charges
A Silver Creek man was in jail Tuesday on a laundry list of drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Danny Turner Kelley, 32, of 541 Pleasant Hope Road, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, and purchase, possession, manufacturing, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Kelley is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.