Police served a Silver Creek man with several outstanding warrants and he's facing a parole violation after his arrest on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Scotty Michael Craig, 27, of 1743 Old Rockmart Road in Silver Creek, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday after a report of a suspicious person on Park Avenue near Booze Mountain Road.
The responding officer saw Craig drop a green bag in a ditch and, when questioned about it, Craig ran away. He was captured after a short foot chase. The bag contained a large quantity of a packaged crystalline substance and a digital scale.
Craig was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute along with misdemeanor loitering or prowling and two counts of obstruction.
He also was charged on misdemeanor warrants connected with a Sept. 28 wreck on Willingham Street that caused more than $500 worth of damage: driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, driving without a license and failing to report an accident resulting in property damage.
He was being held Tuesday without bond.