A 53-year-old Silver Creek man was charged with two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge related to meth use early Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ronald Ambrose Paul, of 223 Ellis Road, was charged in his home at 2:26 a.m. with felony possession of meth, felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects after police found him with three blue straws, two glass smoking pipes and a spoon — all with suspected methamphetamine residue on them.
Paul was held on a blanket property bond of $3,500.