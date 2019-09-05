A Silver Creek man was in jail without bond on numerous drug charges Thursday after the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Donovan Sartin, 47, of 95 Nelson St. in Silver Creek, had over an ounce of methamphetamine in his home, along with numerous glass pipes containing meth residue, several digital scales, marijuana and a marijuana grinder.
Sartin is charged with the felonies meth possession, possession of meth with intent to distribute, meth trafficking, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools to commit a crime and probation violation.
He's also charged with the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.