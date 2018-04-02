Silver Creek man faces felony charge for damage while shoplifting
A Silver Creek man accused of breaking into Walmart was being held in jail Monday pending a $3,500 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Andrew Kyle Parris, 23, of 37 Ridgeview Drive in Silver Creek, was arrested on a warrant Sunday and charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and felony crim-inal damage to property in the second degree.
Parris is accused of cutting holes in the Garden Center dividing curtain at Walmart, 825 Cartersville Highway, causing $4,564.79 worth of damage. He's also accused of damaging $376.96 worth of merchandise: a TV, a sound bar, a coffee maker and a drone.