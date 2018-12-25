A Silver Creek man who reportedly had a gun when he threatened to kill an Aragon man was in jail Tuesday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Labraun Marshall Purdy Sr., 56, of 10 Rockdale Drive in Silver Creek, was arrested at his home on Christmas Eve and charged with three counts of terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanor simple assault.
Police said Purdy argued with the victim, tried to hit him and detain him against his will and then threatened to kill him. When police showed up he also threatened two officers.