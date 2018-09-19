Silver Creek man charged with robbery at Shorter University
A Silver Creek man accused of an armed robbery at Shorter University was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Larry Austin Owens, 24, of 271 Wax Road in Silver Creek, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 12, 2017, incident.
Owens is accused of using a gun to take an iPhone 6S Plus from an 18-year-old Shorter student. He is charged with the felonies armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Previous police reports indicate the victim called 911 after being accosted in Roberts Hall by a man with a gun demanding, "Where’s my weed money?" When the student said he didn’t know what the man was talking about, the gunman threatened to shoot him, then took his cell phone and fled.